USDD (USDD) Price Down 0.1% This Week

USDD (USDD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One USDD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC on popular exchanges. USDD has a market cap of $735.98 million and approximately $32.79 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDD Token Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 737,239,589 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

