Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,686 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

