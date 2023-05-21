Velas Price Hits $0.0136 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $33.34 million and $787,041.66 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00053507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,452,944,311 coins and its circulating supply is 2,452,944,308 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

