Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $222.12 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.69 and its 200 day moving average is $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.