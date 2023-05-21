Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0764 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $26,038.97 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,889.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00340623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00558314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00066828 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.00427230 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,799,422 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

