Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

VKTX opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 760,569 shares of company stock worth $14,598,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 203,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.