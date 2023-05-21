Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,442.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,100 shares of company stock worth $10,542,983 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 80,632 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 32,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

