Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 716 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vise Technologies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.40.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $206.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.75. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

