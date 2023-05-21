Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

VTLE opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $809.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.35.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. Vital Energy’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

