voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VJET opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.50. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

