VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on VSEC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

VSE stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $624.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43. VSE has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). VSE had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $234.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.34 million. Equities analysts predict that VSE will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 4.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

