W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.64.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $57.65 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.45.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.