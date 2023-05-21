Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Walmart were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $404.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.03.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

