WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $192.44 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $209.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.66 and a 200-day moving average of $174.11.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $30,085.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $273,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev bought 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $40,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $269,515.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,965,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,007,000 after buying an additional 103,024 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

