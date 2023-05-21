Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Invests $319,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $68,401.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of META opened at $245.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.45 and its 200-day moving average is $166.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

