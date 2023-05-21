Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,090 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

