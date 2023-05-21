Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 59 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,982,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 635,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $371.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.03. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.