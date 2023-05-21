Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

WB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ WB opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. Weibo has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 553.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

