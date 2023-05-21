Weik Capital Management Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Weik Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

