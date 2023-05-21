Weik Capital Management Increases Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 3.7% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in Nestlé by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 149,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 47,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.62. 161,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.92. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $102.78 and a 12-month high of $131.64.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

