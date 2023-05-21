Weik Capital Management Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weik Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,829,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,925,764. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

