Weik Capital Management Sells 80 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Weik Capital Management reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.80. The stock has a market cap of $215.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.59 and a 52-week high of $298.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,774 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

