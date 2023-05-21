Weik Capital Management Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Weik Capital Management reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. 1,386,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

