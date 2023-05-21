Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HYI opened at $11.43 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

