Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $29.59 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $40.35. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $485,095,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

