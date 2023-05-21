Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Willis Lease Finance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $65.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $272.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,587 shares of company stock valued at $72,459. Company insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Lease Finance
Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.
