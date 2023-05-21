Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $65.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $272.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,587 shares of company stock valued at $72,459. Company insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

Further Reading

