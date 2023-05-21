Wrapped Cardano Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $12.51 billion and approximately $6,796.19 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,810,438,257 coins and its circulating supply is 34,863,151,694 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,810,438,256.578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.36681629 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $8,600.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

