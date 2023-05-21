WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,000. Visa comprises approximately 5.0% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.03. The firm has a market cap of $437.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

