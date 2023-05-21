WS Portfolio Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,712,000. Danaher comprises approximately 2.2% of WS Portfolio Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR stock opened at $228.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

