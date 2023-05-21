XYO 1-Day Volume Hits $532,471.19 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. XYO has a total market cap of $57.27 million and $532,471.19 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025517 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,865.91 or 1.00051224 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

