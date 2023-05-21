Yakira Capital Management Inc. Has $16.94 Million Stock Position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,586,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 485,886 shares during the quarter. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund accounts for about 3.4% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.38% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $16,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 60,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

