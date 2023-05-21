Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $135.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day moving average of $126.12.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $111,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

