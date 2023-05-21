Zoom Video Communications (ZM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 216.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $124.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $205,949.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,348.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

