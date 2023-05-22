12,100 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Purchased by 1623 Capital LLC

1623 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Chord Energy accounts for about 1.2% of 1623 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chord Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,057. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.78.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

