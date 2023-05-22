13,894 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 103,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,027,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Synopsys by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Synopsys by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 61,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $8.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $399.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.54 and a 200 day moving average of $351.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $418.40.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

