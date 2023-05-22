1,572 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,572 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $149.00. The company had a trading volume of 835,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,130. The firm has a market cap of $401.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 54.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.