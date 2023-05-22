1623 Capital LLC Purchases 7,200 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

1623 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. GFL Environmental accounts for approximately 3.3% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,688,000 after acquiring an additional 442,574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,119,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,469,000 after purchasing an additional 590,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,076,000 after acquiring an additional 218,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.35. 451,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,075. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

