175,018 Shares in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Bought by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC bought a new position in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. Rpo LLC owned 1.19% of Yotta Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 1,589.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 19.6% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 900,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 7.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,375,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $5,303,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of YOTA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.45. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,519. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

