21,186 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. Amgen makes up 1.9% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.23. 612,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,350. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.00. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.44 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

