22nd Century Group Reiterates Reiterates Rating for Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

22nd Century Group reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC stock traded up $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $39.04. 523,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,597. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 516,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.