3M (NYSE:MMM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMM. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.76. 1,799,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,538. 3M has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $152.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.