6,115 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.54. 718,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,581. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

