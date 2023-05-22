888 (LON:888) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 101 ($1.26) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 888 to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.05) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

888 Stock Performance

888 stock remained flat at GBX 77 ($0.96) during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,437,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,125.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 0.70. 888 has a 52 week low of GBX 50.50 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £345.08 million, a P/E ratio of -275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.54.

Insider Transactions at 888

888 Company Profile

In related news, insider Yariv Dafna purchased 20,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($19,402.99). In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £68,000 ($84,577.11). Also, insider Yariv Dafna acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($19,402.99). 19.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Further Reading

