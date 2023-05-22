A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.13.

NYSE:AOS opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.95%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after buying an additional 192,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

