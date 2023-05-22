Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after buying an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,518,117,000 after buying an additional 316,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $989,536,000 after buying an additional 813,894 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $108.90. 1,306,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.