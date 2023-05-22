Abeille Asset Management SA Purchases Shares of 263,821 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 263,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $22,936,000. Abeille Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.09% of Restaurant Brands International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 121,590 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,233 shares of company stock worth $21,431,501 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 121,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

