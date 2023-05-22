Abeille Asset Management SA Sells 1,080 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abeille Asset Management SA cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,466,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 126.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,656,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 923,720 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $188.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

