Abeille Asset Management SA Sells 740,467 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Abeille Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,042,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,467 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $13,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Down 1.4 %

Stellantis stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.55. 1,429,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Stellantis

(Get Rating)

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.