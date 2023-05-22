Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.15 and last traded at $52.37. 494,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,384,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

