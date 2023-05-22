Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.15 and last traded at $52.37. 494,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,384,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.