Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.3 %

ACN traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $290.73. 349,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,701. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The company has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.53.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

